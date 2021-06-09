LeBron James Is Reportedly Changing His Jersey Number

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell out of the playoffs in the first round last week, less than a year after winning the 2020 championship. After the disappointing result, The King has decided to make a massive change before next season.

James will reportedly switch his jersey number from No. 23 to No. 6 before the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania and Tim Cato. The change will officially take place after the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, where LeBron plays the lead.

James infamously wore the No. 6 as a member of the Miami Heat, after he signed with the organization in 2010. He quickly went on to become somewhat of a villain following the move as he formed a superteam with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh.

The decision to join the Heat paid dividends for LeBron, who won the first two of his four NBA titles in Miami in 2012 and 2013. When he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, he returned to his original No. 23 jersey.

He continued to wear the number during his first three seasons with the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is changing his jersey number from No. 23 to No. 6 next season, sources tell me and @tim_cato. Anthony Davis is expected to remain No. 3.https://t.co/GyQy5s9bVu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021

First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” pic.twitter.com/VZksn1qVCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021

According to The Athletic, Anthony Davis will stick with the No. 3, despite wearing the No. 23 in his seven years with the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron might be trying to channel the fierce mentality he showed when he was a member of the Heat, nearly a decade ago. After the Lakers early exit this spring, the window is closing for the 36-year-old to add to his resume.

James will now do his best to chase his fifth championship ring next year wearing the Lakers No. 6 jersey. Time will tell if he’s able to get it done.