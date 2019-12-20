The Spun

LeBron James’ Joke About His Receding Hairline Is Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks on the court during a stop in play in a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113.

LeBron James’ hairline, of all things, has been a trendy topic of conversation on social media the last few years. NBA fans love to point out his receding hairline. But James took matters into his own hands on Thursday.

The Lakers’ forward couldn’t believe a video he recently saw on Twitter – a highlight tape of his 16-year old self. James loved the flashback. But he couldn’t believe what happened to his hairline from then to now.

“P.S. Can’t believe my hair decided to go Casper on me like this though. ‘Ghost,'” James said on Twitter.

At least the Lakers’ star is having some fun with getting old. James has always had a great sense of humor about these types of things.

His hairline may be receding, but his career certainly isn’t. After a tough season in Los Angeles last year, the Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA.

L.A. is currently 24-4, thanks to James’ improved play and of course, the signing of Anthony Davis. The Lakers’ bench still remains a concern. But with James and Davis, Los Angeles is capable of winning it all.

You can catch the Lakers’ Thursday night game against the Milwaukee Bucks on TNT.

