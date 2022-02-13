The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James Just Broke A Major NBA Record

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a technical foul against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James has broken numerous NBA records throughout his career and we can now add one more to his resume.

James is now the NBA’s leader for the most points scored in league history, regular season and playoffs combined. He broke the record in the second half of Saturday night’s Warriors-Lakers clash.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had the record before it was broken by James.

James now has 44,152 combined points for his career after Abdul-Jabbar had the record with 44,149. Behind him in the top five are Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

In terms of just the regular season, James is third all-time behind Malone and Abdul-Jabbar.

James took the record after he drained a three-pointer with a defender in his face. The Lakers are trying to stop some of the bleeding as they’ve lost seven of their last 10 games.

L.A. is currently 26-29, which is good for ninth in the Western Conference.

James has shown no signs of slowing down which means it’s highly likely he breaks more NBA records before he calls it a career.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.