LeBron James Just Broke A Major NBA Record

LeBron James has broken numerous NBA records throughout his career and we can now add one more to his resume.

James is now the NBA’s leader for the most points scored in league history, regular season and playoffs combined. He broke the record in the second half of Saturday night’s Warriors-Lakers clash.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had the record before it was broken by James.

Lakers star LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points scored in NBA history combining regular season and postseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 13, 2022

James now has 44,152 combined points for his career after Abdul-Jabbar had the record with 44,149. Behind him in the top five are Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

In terms of just the regular season, James is third all-time behind Malone and Abdul-Jabbar.

James took the record after he drained a three-pointer with a defender in his face. The Lakers are trying to stop some of the bleeding as they’ve lost seven of their last 10 games.

L.A. is currently 26-29, which is good for ninth in the Western Conference.

James has shown no signs of slowing down which means it’s highly likely he breaks more NBA records before he calls it a career.