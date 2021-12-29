Earlier this week, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called out LeBron James for an Instagram post.

“LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he’s committed to being a leader in the African American community in the fight against inequality,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “But his Thursday Instagram meme showing three cartoon Spider-Men pointing at each other—one labeled covid,’ one labeled ‘flu,’ one labeled ‘cold—with his message: ‘Help me out folks’ was a blow to his worthy legacy.”

Reporters asked LeBron about the message from a former Lakers legend. James, though, didn’t feel the need to respond directly to Abdul-Jabbar’s critique.

Instead, he gave a lengthy explanation as to why he posted the meme on Instagram in the first place.

“No, I don’t have a response to Kareem at all,” James said. “And if you saw the post and you read the tag, you know that I’m literally, honestly asking, ‘Help me out?’ Help me kind of figure it all out.”

“We’re all trying to figure out COVID and the new strain,” he continued. “And the flu, I think people forgot about the flu. People literally forgot about the flu during these times. Like, that’s still going around. This is flu season, so people have forgotten about the flu. People have forgotten about common colds. That happens, especially with a lot of our kids that’s in school. My daughter is in first grade so a lot of these kids are getting common colds and getting the flu. But, no. I don’t have any response to Kareem.”

It seems like his lengthy response may have been for Kareem after all – or perhaps other fans who called him out.