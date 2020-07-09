LeBron James Fans Are Furious With NBA Analyst’s Comment

LeBron James is one of the two greatest basketball players in the history of the NBA. Most basketball fans would not debate that sentiment.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is No. 2 in the minds of many, behind six-time Chicago Bulls champion Michael Jordan.

According to one prominent NBA analyst, though, LeBron James is barely inside of the top 10. Kenny Smith, a former Houston Rockets champion and current analyst for Turner Sports, revealed his controversial top 10.

“LeBron is in my top 10 (of all-time) BUT he’s No. 10… Kobe is not in my top 10,” Smith told Load Management on Complex Sports.

Smith, who won two NBA championships with the Houston Rockets, also did not have Kobe Bryant in his top 10.

“It’s so much easier to score now that it makes it hard to judge guys’ ability,” Smith added. “I was a good scorer, not even a great scorer. I averaged 17 points a game. At my highest, I think 18. In that year I probably would’ve averaged 25, 26. He’s great, but for me… he’s NOT in the top five of all-time.”

"LeBron is in my top 10 (of all-time) BUT he's No. 10… Kobe is not in my top 10." @TheJetOnTNT isn't putting LeBron or Kobe anywhere near the top of the all-time list. Episode: https://t.co/gq3yj65s1U pic.twitter.com/GIHmXIakni — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 7, 2020

Unsurprisingly, LeBron James fans are not happy with Smith’s all-time ranking. LeBron is a three-time NBA champion and arguably the most-talented player of all-time. He will finish his career at the top of nearly every statistical category.

“Kenny smith thinks he’ll average 26 ppg in todays game, KD avgd 26 last year and 26.4ppg the year before. Get these old egotistical pundits outta here pls,” one NBA fan wrote in response.

“Kenny Smith thinks that NATE ARCHIBALD is higher than LeBron and Kobe alltime. one of the worst basketball takes i’ve ever seen,” another fan added.

Of course, Smith has one backer in Skip Bayless, who mostly agreed with his LeBron James ranking.

“I actually have LeBron at No. 9, so I value LeBron a little more than Kenny Smith did. In just sheer killer will, LeBron does not have what Jordan had. That’s why I have Jordan at No. 1 and also why I have Kobe & Bird in the slots above LeBron,” Bayless said today.

I actually have LeBron at No. 9, so I value LeBron a little more than Kenny Smith did. In just sheer killer will, LeBron does not have what Jordan had. That's why I have Jordan at No. 1 and also why I have Kobe & Bird in the slots above LeBron. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/v5zVVqXyAQ — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 9, 2020

LeBron James will have a chance to add to his all-time legacy this summer, as the 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume in Orlando, Fla.

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, are the favorite to win the 2020 championship. LeBron has told reporters that he’s “ready” for this moment.

Where do you rank LeBron James among the NBA’s all-time greats?