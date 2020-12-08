LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

LeBron James finally responded to Kyrie Irving’s slight during an appearance on the Road Trippin’ podcast with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton.

A couple of months ago, Irving took a bit of a shot at LeBron James while complimenting his new teammate, Kevin Durant, on the Brooklyn Nets. Irving said that Durant is the first teammate he’s had that he trusts to make the end-of-game shot as much as himself.

“One thing I’ve always been comfortable with, I felt like I was the best option on every team I played for down the stretch,” Irving said on Durant’s new podcast. “This is the first time in my career I’ve looked down and be like, ‘That motherf—er can make that shot too.’ And he’ll probably do it a lot easier.

“It’s not so much deferring, because in past situations where I didn’t take the last shot I felt guilty. I want this game-winning shot, but also you want to trust your teammates. Not that I didn’t trust my teammates, but I felt like I was the best option.”

LeBron had a brutally honest response on Monday night.

“I was a little like, ‘Damn.’ Once I got the whole transcript, I was like, ‘Damn,'” James said, adding that he made sure to read Irving’s full comments before reacting to them. “I wasn’t like, ‘Oh, you trippin’. I’ve hit game-winning shots my whole life.’ I was not like that. I was like, ‘Damn.’ Because … I played with Kyrie for three seasons. The whole time when I was there, I only wanted to see him be a MVP of our league. I only cared about his success. And it just didn’t align. It just didn’t align. And we were able to win a championship. That’s the craziest thing. We were still able to win a championship, and we could never align. But I only cared about his well-being, both on and off the floor.

“And it kind of hurt me a little bit.”

It’s pretty rare to see LeBron talk with so much honesty about a former teammate.

The LeBron-Kyrie relationship obviously isn’t great, but they did win a championship together, so that’s what matters most.