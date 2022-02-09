LeBron James Has Honest Admission After Latest Loss To Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 26-29 with a 131-116 loss to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Thus far, it has been a frustrating season for LeBron James and company.

Last night seemed to make it clear that the Lakers are nowhere near the caliber of the Bucks, who are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference and have the fifth-best record in the NBA. James admitted as much postgame.

Asked by a reporter if the Lakers could get to the Bucks’ level, LeBron candidly said no.

“Do I think we can reach the level where Milwaukee is right now? No,” James said. “They’re the defending champions for a reason. I guarantee if you would have asked teams coming out of the bubble if they could get the to the level we were at when we won a championship, they would have said the same thing.”

Reading between the lines here, it sure sounds like the Lakers are going to be making moves before tomorrow’s trade deadline. Currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, they would be in the play-in round if the postseason started today.

LeBron is unlikely to punt away the season as long as his team can make the playoffs. The Lakers’ roster clearly needs upgrades, so expect some guys to be dealt in the next 30 hours or so.