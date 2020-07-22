NBA Analyst Names 1 Player Lakers Need To ‘Step Up’ In Orlando

LeBron James is looking to win his fourth NBA Championship with his third different team, as the Los Angeles Lakers enter the NBA Restart as the No. 1-ranked team in the Western Conference. If they are to win a title, they may need increased production from fan favorite Alex Caruso.

Caruso, a third-year player out of Texas A&M, is one of the more popular reserve players in the league. After averaging 9.2 points per game for the Lakers last year, his role has taken a slight step back this year, as Los Angeles competes for a title.

Before the suspension of the season, Caruso played in 58 games for the Lakers, with one start. He’s averaged 5.4 points per game, shooting just over 42-percent from the field and 35.5-percent from three. He can also really throw down, for a guy who doesn’t jump off the page as a super athletic NBA player.

Bleacher Report went through the 22 teams participating in the league restart in Orlando next week. For the Los Angeles Lakers, Mandela Namaste identified Alex Caruso as the player that team needs to step up most. His role could increase, as of LeBron James’ other sidekicks may not be available when the NBA playoffs roll around.

Every Alex Caruso dunk this season 😤 #CarusoDay pic.twitter.com/57o2wLUfKS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 6, 2020

Avery Bradley is not joining the team in the Orlando “bubble” out of health concerns for his family. Point guard Rajon Rondo was injured a few days after reporting to Orlando. He had surgery on a fractured thumb, and may be able to return midway through the playoffs, though that is definitely not certain. Their absences likely mean more time for Caruso.

Though his reputation has been inflated by overeager Lakers fans, Alex Caruso has emerged as a genuine NBA contributor this year. The so-called Bald Mamba has proved especially valuable on the defensive end, ranking sixth among shooting guards in ESPN’s Defensive Real Plus-Minus, but he can knock down a shot when necessary and takes care of the basketball, recording 2.2 assists per turnover. If Caruso becomes an integral part of Los Angeles’ championship hopes this summer, it’s time to worry. But if he runs a serviceable second-unit offense while continuing to grind on defense, expect the Lakers’ title train to continue running on schedule.

Caruso is sacrificing to be in Orlando, so his presence should definitely be appreciated. He had the okay to attend his sister’s wedding in Austin, Texas before joining the team in Orlando, but determined the risk of contracting the virus and having to quarantine for two weeks or more was too great, given everything that the Lakers are playing for.

From ESPN:

As the wedding approached and the coronavirus situation in Texas worsened, Lakers officials in talks with NBA staff relayed to Caruso that his quarantine period would likely approach that 10-day threshold, he said. Caruso and others involved understood that the guidelines mentioned the possibility of 14-day quarantines, though it is unclear what scenario (if any) would trigger a quarantine of that length. (The 14 days appear intended to be reserved for unexcused exits.) Caruso knew that given the Lakers’ title hopes, he would exercise extreme caution upon returning. “The worst-case scenario is that the virus is dormant inside me, I get cleared, and I’m around the whole team,” he said. […]

“If I was on a team that didn’t have title aspirations — a team trying to hold on to the No. 8 seed or something — it might have been different,” Caruso said. “But we have worked too hard.”

Any team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis should probably be treated as a title contender, but the Lakers definitely have some significant backcourt concerns. If Caruso steps up over the next few months, it would go a long way towards assuaging them.

[Bleacher Report]