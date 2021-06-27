LeBron James is one of the most incredible players that we’ve ever seen play in the NBA, but eventually things will come to an end. James will be 37 this year, and is coming off of a season in which he missed time with injury, as did his Los Angeles Lakers co-star Anthony Davis.

The Lakers won the title in the NBA bubble in 2020. As LeBron continues to pursue Michael Jordan’s six-ring mark, time is running out. Today, Magic Johnson, as fervent a Lakers supporter as there is, admitted as much.

During an interview with ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, Johnson said that he thinks LeBron has “two hard years” to win titles with L.A., and that the team needs to start making moves to take advantage of that timeline.

“I think to me he has two hard years,” Johnson said. “I’m talking about, ‘Listen, we gotta get it done in these two years that I can still just be a man out here dominating, playing great.’ The Lakers, we got to get some pieces around here for these two years.

Magic seems to still regard LeBron James as the NBA’s best player, but he believes that mantle will officially move to Kevin Durant in a year or so, and that the Golden State Warriors have another run in them.

“So the Lakers, we got to get some pieces around here for these two years. In another year, KD, it’s going to be his turn. And Golden State’s going to get Klay (Thompson) back, so woooooo. The league’s gonna be crazy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers were the seven-seed in the Western Conference playoffs after wading through LeBron James and AD’s injuries. They made it out of the play-in tournament, but fell to the Phoenix Suns in the next round.

