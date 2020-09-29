LeBron Sums Up What Life Has Been Like In The Bubble

LeBron James is on the verge of his fourth NBA championship. If he wins it, it will certainly be the most unique title of his career.

For the last couple of months, LeBron and his teammates have been inside the Orlando bubble as they closed out the regular season and began postseason play. Complying with the NBA’s plan to finish the season amid COVID-19 required sacrifice from all players, including James.

Speaking with the media tonight, the three-time champion had an honest admission. Life in the bubble hasn’t been easy on him.

“It feels like five years, but I’m as locked in as I have been in my career,” James said, via Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Now, I know a lot of people reading this will say ‘Come on, he’s the best player in the world and incredibly rich and successful. How hard could this have been?’.

But at the same time, being away from family and confined to a small area for a long period of time can be tough on any person, even LeBron James. I totally understand where he’s coming from.

The end is in sight though. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is tomorrow night. Now is the time for LeBron and company to finish their mission.