LeBron James’ Logo Lands First College Sponsorship Deal

On Thursday morning, Florida A&M announced it reached a deal with Nike and LeBron James for its apparel and jerseys.

“The agreement will service the university’s athletic department, all 14 of Florida A&M’s sport programs and the Marching 100 band,” a statement from the university read. “NIKE will supply all team footwear, uniforms, apparel and equipment.”

The new apparel deal officially kicks off on July 1.

“Florida A&M’s sports teams will be outfitted in LeBron James uniforms, apparel and footwear, including footwear designed specifically for the university, as part of this relationship,” the school said.

Earlier this week, LeBron hinted at a partnership with Florida A&M. Although he didn’t mention what the deal would be, he posted a few photos giving fans a glimpse at something special.

Check it out.

MAJOR S/O @FAMU_1887!!!! Looking forward to what the future holds! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/ArmX9iJoAl — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 3, 2021

“Florida A&M has a rich tradition of excellence on the court and field, which not only includes athletic success, but equally important is academics, preparation for future careers and community engagement,” said Sonja Henning, Nike’s VP of League Partnerships for North America. “Through our continued relationship with Florida A&M Athletics, we’ll have the opportunity to partner with some of the country’s preeminent student-athletes and the next generation of leaders.”

It’s a bold move for Florida A&M, which is making another bold move from the MEAC to the SWAC.

Landing an apparel deal with one of the most notable athletes in the world is a good first impression.