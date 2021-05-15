LeBron James Looks Pretty Healthy In First Game Back From Injury

LeBron James is officially back. After missing six games to recover from a high ankle sprain, ‘The King’ returned to the court this Saturday afternoon to take on the Indiana Pacers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been really cautious with James ever since he injured his ankle on March 20. He returned to the hardwood two weeks ago, but then needed to sit out once again to make sure he can get as close to 100 percent as possible.

James recently stated that he’s not sure if he’ll ever get back to full strength. That being said, he looks pretty good this afternoon against the Pacers.

During the first quarter of the Lakers-Pacers game, James received a lob pass from Dennis Schröder while in transition. Despite his recent health issues, James exploded off his left foot and threw down a rim-rattling dunk that left the fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in awe.

Here’s the dunk that James threw down in the first quarter of today’s game:

That’s one way to send a message to the rest of the NBA.

As long as James remains healthy, the Lakers will have a chance to make a deep run in this year’s playoffs. Even at this stage in his career, the four-time NBA champion remains one of the best players in the league.

Los Angeles is currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference, but it still has a chance to leapfrog Portland and avoid the play-in tournament.