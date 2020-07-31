LeBron James Had A Strong Message In His Postgame Press Conference

LeBron James didn’t disappoint his fans during Thursday night’s matchup between the Clippers and Lakers. Not only did he make the game-winning shot to win the battle of Los Angeles, he had a strong message regarding social change.

Before the game even tipped off, every member on each team kneeled during the national anthem. This also happened prior to tipoff between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

After the Lakers’ thrilling win over the Clippers, NBA reporter Jared Greenberg asked James about the league’s restart and approach to social change in the United States. His message was as strong as it has ever been.

“There’s been progress, but in the past when we’ve made progress, we’ve let our foot off the gas,” LeBron James said. “We can’t do that. We want to continue to put our foot on the gas and continue to spread love throughout America. We’re dealing with a lot of racism and social injustice in America.”

“We want to continue to put our foot on the gas… continue to spread love throughout America.”@KingJames discusses the NBA's restart & social change w/ @JaredSGreenberg. pic.twitter.com/HubuVKV03X — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 31, 2020

James doubled down on his stance, showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.

“What’s your purpose in life??? Create change, motivate and inspire others are some of mine! I just hope I continue to make y’all proud! Love you all,” LeBron James wrote on Instagram.

While there’s no doubt that James’ goal on the court is to win his fourth NBA Finals, he’s also trying to inspire much-needed change within the country.

The Lakers will return to action tomorrow night when they face the Toronto Raptors. We’ll see what LeBron James and his teammates have in store for that matchup.

[NBA on TNT]