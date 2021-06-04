LeBron James Names 1 Thing That Bothered Him This Season

For the first time in his extraordinary career, LeBron James was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers were simply incapable of taking down Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

After winning the NBA Finals in 2020, the Lakers reshaped their roster in hope of winning back-to-back titles. That plan didn’t come to fruition though.

One of the main issues for the Lakers was their health. Anthony Davis missed significant time during the regular season with an Achilles injury, meanwhile James missed six weeks with a sprained ankle. They returned for the playoffs, but the former suffered multiple injuries during their first-round matchup with the Suns.

James spoke to the media about Los Angeles’ health during Thursday night’s postgame press conference. The four-time NBA champion admitted that it bothered him that he never really got to see the Lakers at full strength this season.

“The one thing that bothers me more than anything is we never really got an opportunity to see our full team at full strength,” James said, via ESPN. “Either because of injury or COVID or something going on with our ballclub this year, we could never fully get into a rhythm. And never really kind of see the full potential of what we could be capable of.”

So, how will the Lakers be able to bounce back from this disappointing end to the 2020-21 season? LeBron James said it all starts with getting Davis back at full strength.

“The No. 1 thing for us is getting AD healthy. If we get big fella healthy, that will put us in the best possible chance to be successful next year.”

Davis’ health will be one of the most important storylines for Los Angeles this offseason. We all saw last postseason how dangerous he can be when he’s at 100 percent.

Lakers fans can also expect a few notable changes to the supporting cast. Outside of Davis and James, the rest of the roster is pretty much up for grabs.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason in Los Angeles, that’s for sure.

[ESPN]