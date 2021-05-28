For the first time since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James played a postseason game at the Staples Center. He didn’t disappoint the fans in attendance, as he finished with 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds in a crucial Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers were a bit sluggish on the offensive side of the floor to start Thursday night’s game, scoring just 43 points in the first half. Fortunately for Frank Vogel‘s squad, the second half was a completely different story.

In the second half of Game 3, James found his rhythm, Anthony Davis took over, and role players like Wesley Matthews and Dennis Schröder started knocking down long-range shots. As a result, the crowd at the Staples Center went into a frenzy for the last 24 minutes of the games.

After the win over the Suns, James revealed how important it is for the Lakers to get their crowd involved – especially in the postseason.

“For me and for our ballclub, we always try to make plays where we can get each other excited, we can get our fans involved, get our fans excited about it. Because it just brings so much excitement to the game,” James said, via ESPN. “Plays can be momentum swings that can work in our favor. So, that was one of those instances where we had an opportunity to make a momentum play and we were able to deliver.”

Momentum certainly went in the Lakers’ favor in the third quarter, as they outscored the Suns 33-23 during that period.

Vogel gave LeBron James most of the credit for sparking Los Angeles’ turnaround, saying “His mindset just reversed the whole course of tonight’s game.”

The Lakers will try to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Sunday afternoon.

Tipoff for Game 4 of the Lakers-Suns series is at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

