LeBron James Admits To ‘Huge Challenge’ With Life In The NBA Bubble

On the basketball court, things have gone quite well for LeBron James during the NBA Restart in Orlando. The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-1 since the league began playing in the bubble, clinching the Western Conference 1-seed on Monday night with a win over the Utah Jazz.

Personally, LeBron has looked dominant when he’s needed to, but he’s gotten really strong contributions from his supporting cast. Anthony Davis has looked like one of the best players in the world as well, allowing James to play just under 35 minutes per night. The team is in very good shape entering the NBA Playoffs, as long as the somewhat-makeshift backcourt can keep playing well.

Off the court, though, LeBron admits that things are a bit more challenging. The “King” is famously a family man. He admits that being away from his wife, kids, and his mother is “a huge challenge.”

“I miss the hell out of my family,” James said after Monday’s game, per CBS Sports. “My wife, my kids, my mother. And so on and so on. So, it’s a huge challenge.”

LeBron believes that this is the longest he’s ever gone without seeing his family, topping the month-long Olympics he’s participated in a few times. Luckily, he has no worries about his wife Savannah holding things down in Los Angeles over the next few weeks.

From the New York Post:

“You can’t replicate actual presence when you’re waking up and you’re in the living room or you’re in the kitchen or you’re outside playing with your kids or playing with your daughter, playing video games with your boys or working out with your boys,” James said. “You can’t replicate that, I’m not there. But Savannah is a beast at what she does – that’s controlling the home and being that rock for our family. So, I’m not worried about that.”

NBA players remaining in the Orlando bubble can have their families join them after the first round of the playoffs, which begins Aug. 18. That likely puts their arrival around the start of September.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.