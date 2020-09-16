LeBron James added another accomplishment to his ever-growing resume with his All-NBA first-team selection.

It was James’ 16th total All-NBA selection. He’s earned first-team honors 14 times and second-team honors twice early in his career.

Most notably, LeBron’s 16 total All-NBA appearances is the most all-time. Previously, he had been tied with Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan.

Not bad company to keep, and it certainly means a lot when you can surpass those guys in anything.

Most All-NBA selections in NBA history: 16 — LeBron James

15 — Kobe Bryant

15 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

15 — Tim Duncan pic.twitter.com/f3mYcLShwT — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 16, 2020

This milestone definitely means something to LeBron, but I’m sure if you ask him, he’d say winning his fourth NBA championship means more.

The Los Angeles Lakers were already the favorites in Orlando, but now with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers eliminated, the expectations on them will be raised even further.

It is up to LeBron and Anthony Davis to make sure they reach them.