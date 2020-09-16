The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James Made All-NBA Team History Today

LeBron James on the court in Game 1 vs. Portland in 2020.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LeBron James added another accomplishment to his ever-growing resume with his All-NBA first-team selection.

It was James’ 16th total All-NBA selection. He’s earned first-team honors 14 times and second-team honors twice early in his career.

Most notably, LeBron’s 16 total All-NBA appearances is the most all-time. Previously, he had been tied with Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan.

Not bad company to keep, and it certainly means a lot when you can surpass those guys in anything.

This milestone definitely means something to LeBron, but I’m sure if you ask him, he’d say winning his fourth NBA championship means more.

The Los Angeles Lakers were already the favorites in Orlando, but now with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers eliminated, the expectations on them will be raised even further.

It is up to LeBron and Anthony Davis to make sure they reach them.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.