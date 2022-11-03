LeBron James Makes Opinion On Zion Williamson Extremely Clear

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 2: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shake hands after the game on November 2, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Zion Williams and the New Orleans Pelicans fell short against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in an overtime thriller.

Following the Lakers' win over the Pelicans, James showed some love to Williamson. He said the former No. 1 pick is going to be great for a long time.

"Zion is on the verge of being great, and he's going to be great in this league for a long time," James told reporters. "Tonight he showed why he's going to be who he's going to be."

Williamson had a nice performance against the Lakers, finishing the game with 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Similar to James, Williamson entered the NBA with unfair expectations. And yet, he's managed to deliver, at least when he's healthy.

In 90 career games, Williamson is averaging 25.6 points and 7.0 rebounds. What's even more impressive is that he's shooting 59.8 percent from the field in that span.

The Lakers and Pelicans will meet again on Feb. 4 at Smoothie King Center.