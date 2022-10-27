LeBron James Makes Vow Following Lakers' 0-4 Start

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Lakers' struggles continued on Wednesday night, dropping their fourth straight game. They're now 0-4 to start the 2022-23 season.

Speaking to the media after the loss, James took accountability for not being aggressive enough.

"I wasn't aggressive enough in a lot of my turnovers," James said, via ESPN. "I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass, get guys involved, and I wasn't aggressive enough."

Fortunately for the Lakers, James vows to be more aggressive moving forward.

"That's an easy fix for me. I'll be much better on Friday with that. I've done it over and over the course of my career. That's an easy fix. I'm not worried about that."

James finished Wednesday night's game with 19 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the field.

This is the first time James has played on an 0-4 team since his rookie season. That was roughly 20 years ago.

The Lakers will be back in action Friday night against the Timberwolves.