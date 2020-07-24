LeBron James made his return to the court tonight, but after the game, the NBA superstar had more than basketball on his mind.

Like many of his fellow NBA players, LeBron has been actively calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. The 27-year-old Taylor was killed during a no-knock raid by Louisville Metro Police officers on March 13.

In his press conference following tonight’s scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks in Orlando, James made sure to mention Taylor by name at the start of every answer. His message was quite clear.

The Lakers’ leader asked for justice and for the officers involved in the shooting of Taylor to be arrested.

LeBron James is answering every media question, but in his answers he's addressing the fact that there needs to be justice for Breonna Taylor. #Lakers — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 24, 2020

Lakers’ LeBron James on Breonna Taylor: “We want the cops arrested.” pic.twitter.com/TmMSYgoJQi — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 24, 2020

By doing this tonight, James is keeping up the drumbeat he and his constituents have started.

Several other NBA players have used their media availability in Orlando to campaign for justice for Taylor, including Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso of the Lakers, Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

In fact, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart answered every question of his Zoom press conference on Tuesday by responding “Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

As long as the NBA season goes along, and as long as the cops involved in Taylor’s death remain free, it seems like players are going to continue to advocate for justice for her.