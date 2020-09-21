LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Message For His Critics

LeBron James had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds in the Lakers’ Game 2 win over the Nuggets last night. After the scintillating 105-103 win, LeBron had a message for his remaining critics.

Speaking to the media after the game, LeBron pointed out that it’s easy for people to criticize him from home. He feels that if forced to step into the arena and onto the court, “they s**t their pants.”

“Anybody can talk from outside,” LeBron said. “But if they got into the ring or they got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s**t their pants.”

Anthony Davis was the hero in the waning seconds of Game 2. Davis promptly hit the three-pointer to seal the win.

Lest we forget, Anthony Davis is one of the few NBA big men who can make that shot in the first place. LeBron James certainly knows that, which may be why he worked so hard to get AD into LA in the first place.

The team’s gamble has certainly paid off. They’re now just two wins away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade.

Given everything that’s happened this year, reaching the Finals by any means necessary will have extra meaning for the Lakers.

Criticize LeBron all you want, but he’s on the cusp of making yet another trip to the Finals. And we’re all stuck on our TVs, phones and computers watching.