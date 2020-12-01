LeBron James’ Message For Marc Gasol Is Going Viral

The rich got richer in the NBA this offseason, as the Los Angeles Lakers added a plethora of playmakers to their roster for the 2020-21 season.

With the upcoming season almost here, LeBron James spoke to Allie Clifton and Richard Jefferson about the Lakers’ latest additions. One of the players they focused on was Marc Gasol, who signed with the Lakers a little over a week ago.

James seems happy to have Gasol on board, but he might want to ask him a few questions about how he managed to win the Defensive Player of the Year back in 2013.

“Happy to have Marc, another champion. He won with the Raptors two years ago,” James said. “Marc has my Defensive Player of the Year trophy at his house, but that’s not here or there.”

"@MarcGasol has my Defensive POY trophy at his house but that's not here or there." 😂 @KingJames talks about his new teammates on tomorrow night's @RoadTrippinPod at 8 PM on Spectrum SportsNet. 🍷 @RealAClifton @Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/6dg4hCUFN7 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2020

Despite being an elite defender for most of his career, James has never been won Defensive Player of the Year.

James will probably share some laughs with Gasol about that award from 2013. Besides, James has plenty of MVPs and championship rings to fill up his trophy case.

All that matters now is that Gasol can play a role in the Lakers’ pursuit of back-to-back titles. The roster definitely has all the pieces it needs to make a championship run. Whether or not the players will live up to expectations is undetermined.