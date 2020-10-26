The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron Has Message For The Dodgers After Game 5

LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers Black Mamba alternate uniforms during an NBA FInals game against the Miami Heat.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one game away from a World Series title, and LeBron James wants to make sure they accomplish that goal.

Last night, the Dodgers topped the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 World Series lead. Clayton Kershaw got the win to move to 2-0 in the series, and the LA bullpen did its job to clinch the victory.

Earlier this month, James and the Lakers delivered a championship to the City of Angels in a six-game series, beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. The Dodgers can do the same with a win tomorrow night.

After the final out of Game 5, LeBron shared a clear message to the team on social media.

“Yessir!!!! 1 more. Job Not Done! FINISH YOUR BREAKFAST!!” he tweeted.

Game 6 of the 2020 World Series will begin at 8:08 p.m. ET tomorrow night on FOX. Tony Gonsolin will take the mound for the Dodgers, while the Rays will counter with Blake Snell.

A win by LA would wrap up the franchise’s first world championship since 1988. The Dodgers have come close recently, but would like nothing more than to finally seal the deal.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.