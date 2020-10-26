The Los Angeles Dodgers are one game away from a World Series title, and LeBron James wants to make sure they accomplish that goal.

Last night, the Dodgers topped the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 World Series lead. Clayton Kershaw got the win to move to 2-0 in the series, and the LA bullpen did its job to clinch the victory.

Earlier this month, James and the Lakers delivered a championship to the City of Angels in a six-game series, beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. The Dodgers can do the same with a win tomorrow night.

After the final out of Game 5, LeBron shared a clear message to the team on social media.

“Yessir!!!! 1 more. Job Not Done! FINISH YOUR BREAKFAST!!” he tweeted.

Game 6 of the 2020 World Series will begin at 8:08 p.m. ET tomorrow night on FOX. Tony Gonsolin will take the mound for the Dodgers, while the Rays will counter with Blake Snell.

A win by LA would wrap up the franchise’s first world championship since 1988. The Dodgers have come close recently, but would like nothing more than to finally seal the deal.