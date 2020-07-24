LeBron James Shares Message For Fans After Lakers’ First Scrimmage

LeBron James showed zero signs of rust last night during the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks, finishing with 12 points, five assists and three rebounds in just 15 minutes of action.

After the scrimmage was over, James used his time with the media to shed light on the ongoing Breonna Taylor situation. He made it clear that he wants justice for Taylor, who was killed by Louisville Metro Police officers on March 13.

On Friday, James shared a different message on social media. The four-time MVP wants his fans to know that he feels great being on the hardwood once again. Thursday’s scrimmage was the team’s first NBA game since March.

“Flight 23 back cleared for takeoff,” James posted on Instagram. “Felt damn good being back out there last night with the Gang! Beautiful game it is! Missed & Love you BASKETBALL.”

Los Angeles won’t have Avery Bradley or Rajon Rondo when the NBA resumes the regular season in Orlando. That might not matter though as long as James is playing at an elite level.

Despite all the mileage on his body, LeBron James continues to defy the odds. He’s in a two-man race for the MVP Award in his 17th season, which is an incredible feat for any athlete.

James will be back on the hardwood this Saturday, as the Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic. The team’s first official game is next Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

