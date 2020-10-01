LeBron James Had A Message For President Obama After Game 1

The NBA had several big names in virtual attendance for the opening game of the 2020 NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

Former United States president Barack Obama, a major basketball fan, was among those virtually sitting courtside for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat.

The former U.S. president tweeted about his appearance at the game, using it as an opportunity to talk about the importance of voting.

LeBron James, who led the Lakers to a big-time Game 1 victory, had a message for the former United States president following his victory.

“We see you Mr President. Thank you!!!” he wrote.

LeBron, Anthony Davis and the Lakers put on quite a show for those watching. Davis was the best player on the floor for most of Game 1. The Heat had no answer for him.

“First time I’m experiencing this,” Davis said after Game 1. “Obviously want to come out and play well and you want to come out and win. I’ve always put pressure on myself. I had the same thing [during] Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, as well. When the ball gets tipped up, all that goes away and it’s just basketball, but everything leading up to it, you’re very excited.

“Your adrenaline is going early because you’re so excited just to be here and get ready to go out there and play. It went away early, but it was a great experience for me, great Game 1. Job is not done. We have three more.”

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 9 p.m. E.T. on Friday night. The game will be on ABC.