LeBron James Has A Blunt Message For Vice President Mike Pence

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one win away from his fourth championship. The Lakers lead the Heat, 3-1, heading into Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

With Game 5 not until Friday night, LeBron has some down time. He decided to check in on the vice presidential debate on Wednesday evening between incumbent Mike Pence and nominee Kamala Harris.

The most-viral moment of the debate came at the end of the night, when a fly made its way onto Pence’s head for about two minutes. The fly quickly went viral on social media, with everyone seeming to weigh in on the moment.

LeBron decided to get in on the action. The Los Angeles Lakers star had a blunt message for the vice president on his Instagram Story.

“Y’all know what flies favorite destination is right???” the Lakers star wrote on Instagram. “Yup you guessed it.”

He added: “FOH.”

The sports world doesn’t often weigh in on politics, but that has clearly changed in 2020, especially as we’re less than a month out from the presidential election. You can expect more athletes to speak out moving forward.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals, meanwhile, is set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Friday. It’ll air on ABC.