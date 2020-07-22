Anthony Davis Gives His LeBron James MVP Argument

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, however you measure it. It makes it somewhat surprising that he hasn’t won an NBA MVP award since 2013.

That year, he won the award for the fourth time. He paired it with his second-straight NBA Finals MVP, an award he would win again in 2016, after helping deliver a title to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Like with Michael Jordan, as was well documented in The Last Dance, it becomes difficult for a player to win the MVP award over and over.

In the years since LeBron’s last MVP, there have been a number of worthy winners. Guys like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have put together incredible seasons. Giannis and Harden are right there again this season, but LeBron is back in the heat of the MVP race.

His teammate Anthony Davis recently weighed in on the MVP race as the Los Angeles Lakers get ready for the NBA Restart. LeBron is having yet another phenomenal season at 35 years old, and the Lakers are currently atop the Western Conference. Davis thinks his teammate is deserving of the award for the fifth time.

* @AntDavis23 asked about @KingJames’ MVP argument: “The things he’s doing at his age. He’s playing probably one of his best years. Top team in the West. The things he’s able to do on the floor … especially when people were saying he was washed." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 21, 2020

In 60 games this year, LeBron is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and a career and league-high 10.7 assists per game, playing as the team’s de facto point guard. He’s shooting a shade below 50-percent from the field and 35-percent from three.

This week, it was announced that MVP voters will only be using results from before the NBA suspended play on March 11. LeBron said he is okay with that, per ESPN:

“I’m not disappointed because things happen,” James said. “You control what you can control, and I can’t control that. As far as the MVP race, I think that I’ve shown what I’m capable of doing. Not only individually but from a team’s perspective, us being No. 1 in the West.” […] “There was a lot of conversation about, ‘LeBron can do those things in the East, but if he ever came to the West, what could he do?'” James said with a satisfied chuckle. “So I heard all of that. To be able to have our team at the top of the Western Conference and playing the way that we were playing at that time and the way I was playing, it’s definitely a good feeling.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is LeBron James’ main competition for the MVP. He’s averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. His Milwaukee Bucks, the top team in the East, also has a two-game edge in the loss column over the Lakers, though in the arguably easier conference. It has been tough for players to win back-to-back MVPs, and LeBron may have the ever-important narrative edge for the first time in years.

Teams are getting ready to play some exhibition games this week, before the season officially restarts on July 30. The 22 active teams will play eight regular season games to finish the season.