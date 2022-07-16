LeBron James Names 1 Aspect Of Sports He's "Obsessed With"

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

During the latest episode of HBO's The Shop, Lakers star LeBron James discussed a plethora of topics. He even revealed what drives him on the court to this day.

It turns out James is obsessed with having a "championship or bust" mentality. In fact, he's so committed to having that type of pressure on his shoulders that he has sleepless nights when that feeling isn't reciprocated by his teammates.

"I’m obsessed with win or bust and what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone feel the same on your own club," James said.

Talk about being committed to the game.

James' commitment to basketball should never be questioned. At 37 years old, he averaged 30.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Lakers.

After hearing James' recent comments on The Shop, we'd have to imagine he'll enter the 2022-23 season with a championship mindset.

The Lakers' chances of winning a title aren't great at the moment, but that could change depending on how they restructure their roster. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Anthony Davis is coming back from an injury.