LeBron James Names 1 Thing That Really Bothers Him

During the latest episode of “The Shop,” Lakers star LeBron James admit that he gets bothered by one particular thing the NBA world often does.

Usually, NBA analysts and fans fail to mention James when they talk about the best scorers of all time. Of course, James believes he should be in that conversation.

“When they talk about the best scorers of all time, they never mention my name,” James said. “It pisses me off. They never bring my name into it.”

Though he admit that it does bother him, James did acknowledge that he’s never been a score-first player. That’s because he likes to get his teammates involved.

“I’m not like a natural scorer,” James said. “I love getting my guys involved, I’ve always been that way. I’ve always been that way.”

In February, James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored all-time, counting regular season and playoffs.

Technically, Abdul-Jabbar remains the NBA’s all-time leading scorer because the league only uses regular-season numbers. James can claim that top spot next season, though.

Even if James becomes the league’s all-time leading scorer, there’s no guarantee he’ll be added to the conversation for greatest scorer ever.