LeBron James Names Greatest NBA Duo He’s Ever Seen

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are the best duo the NBA has to offer right now, no one can deny that. But are they the greatest duo in the history of the game?

Well, James has shared his pick for the greatest duo in NBA history. The four-time MVP’s pick might be considered a no-brainer by most fans.

James believes the title of greatest duo of all-time has to go to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. They wont three-straight titles together with the Lakers, and to be honest they could’ve won more championships if they were on the same page.

“It was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life,” James said when talking about the dominance of Bryant and O’Neal.

As crazy as it may sound, Davis and James could potentially take that title from Bryant and O’Neal if they can sustain this level of success.

In their first year together, the star-studded duo for the Lakers made it to the NBA Finals. We’re witnessing just how dominant Davis and James can be on the biggest stage.

Through two NBA Finals games this year, James is averaging 29.o points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Davis, on the other hand, is averaging 33.0 points, 11.5 rebounds per contest.

One thing is for sure, the Lakers are pretty spoiled when it comes to landing star talent.