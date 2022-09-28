LeBron James Names His Favorite Opposing City To Play In

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

LeBron James is entering his 20th NBA season, so he's had plenty of time to experience playing in all of the league's cities.

Curiously, when James was asked at NBA Media Day which opposing city is his favorite to play in, he cited Boston.

James' answer is at the end of the video below.

The reason why this is a somewhat strange answer from LeBron is that back in the summer, he said on an episode of The Shop that he hates playing in Boston and called Celtics fans "racist as f--k."

"They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, f--k I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it," James said. "I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f--k they want to say."

So was LeBron simply trolling at NBA Media Day, given his prior comments about Boston? Or does he hate the city and its fans so much that he actually loves playing there and beating them?

What do you think?