LeBron James Names His Favorite Player Growing Up

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers held their media day earlier this week. As part of this event, NBA TV held a Q&A with LeBron James.

James revealed his favorite food, favorite tattoo, favorite album and much more during this wide-ranging Q&A. He also revealed who his favorite athlete was growing up.

Believe it or not, James actually picked an MLB player as his favorite athlete.

"Ken Griffey Jr.," James said.

That's a nice pick from James, who in the past has also expressed his appreciation for basketball legends like Michael Jordan and Julius Erving.

Griffey was one of the best players to ever step on the diamond. He finished his career with a .284 batting average, 630 home runs and 1,836 RBI.

When it was all said and done, Griffey was an MVP, 13-time All-Star, three-time Home Run Derby champion, 10-time Gold Glove winner and seven-time Silver Slugger. And of course, he had the sweetest swing the game has ever seen.