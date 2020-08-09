LeBron James Names 1 Aspect Of The Bubble He’s Struggling With

We’re a couple of weeks into the NBA’s bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida and, so far, everything is going smoothly.

The league is getting ready to conclude its regular season and begin the postseason. Most NBA teams in the bubble have played at least five of their eight regular season games. The 16-team postseason will begin after that.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. So far, the bubble has been good to the NBA Finals favorites.

There is still one major adjustment for LeBron, though.

“I am getting more and more used to being out there. It’s a very weird dynamic. I haven’t played in an empty gym in a very, very long time,” James said on Saturday. “It’s been a very long time since no one has been watching me play the game. I’m just trying to find that rhythm and lock in.”

LeBron probably hadn’t played a competitive game without fans in the stands since before high school. His games at St. Vincent-St. Mary were attended by thousands and he’s been in the NBA ever since.

Of course, LeBron isn’t the only one having to adjust to the fan-less games. Everyone is in the same position.

It will be interesting to see what a heated playoff series looks like without fan noise. Home-court advantage has basically gone away.