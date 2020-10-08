LeBron James Reacts To Lakers’ Game 5 Jersey Choice

Tomorrow night, the Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to clinch the NBA Championship. LeBron James and company will attempt to do so in style.

The team is wearing its special “Black Mamba” uniforms for Friday night’s Game 5 against the Miami Heat. The franchise has dedicated the season to the late Kobe Bryant, since his tragic death in January. Choosing to wear these jerseys for the potential series clincher makes a strong statement.

“Mamba and Mambacita jerseys approved for Game 5,” Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant said on Instagram, after the jerseys were announced. “Let’s go Lakers.”

LeBron was asked about what wearing the uniform means to him, and his response the first time he saw the Lakers break them out a few years ago. He thought they were cool initially, as many did, but he really appreciates both the intricate details put into them, and how much meaning they’ve taken on in recent months.

“I thought they were cool when they wore them a few years ago. And obviously until you get your hands on them you don’t get to see the detail in them. It’s super duper detailed. Has that snake, mamba print on it,” LeBron said, answering a question from Dave McMenamin.

“And it means something, something more than just a uniform. It represents an individual who gave a franchise 20 years of his blood, sweat, and tears and dedication to his craft both on and off the floor to make that franchise be proud of him, and hopefully vice versa. Last year we had a Shaq jersey, Magic did one as well, it’s pretty cool when you’re wearing a uniform that a legend had his hands on.”

LeBron James said that he and the team didn’t play a part in choosing to wear them for Game 5, and that they were initially on the schedule for Game 7. Someone clear expects the team to end things on Friday, with that bold Game 5 uniform choice.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday night. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

