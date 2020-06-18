LeBron Has Made His Position On The NBA Season Known

The NBA’s restart plan is in place, set to begin next month in Orlando. LeBron James has been a major proponent of resuming the season.

This week, there have been reports of some players, most notably Kyrie Irving, questioning the league’s plan. Some had concerns over the safety of the Orlando bubble, while others were unsure if playing games would take away the momentum of players’ calls for social justice amid the ongoing nationwide protests.

James has always been outspoken about race and other social issues, and we don’t expect that to change anytime soon. However, when it comes to balancing that responsibility to speak out with playing games, there’s no doubt that LeBron thinks doing both is possible.

In an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” this afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania said LeBron is fully onboard with playing games and using that platform to try and effect change.

“LeBron James wants to play. He’s had his private conversations with Adam Silver, as have other star players in the league,” Charania said. “He’s made his position known. He wants to play and feels like they can use that platform, that setting, to really thrive.”

Charania also said the league and players are still in the process of working out the next steps for impacting the drive for social justice and change in America.

The 22 teams participating in the remainder of the 2019-20 season are expected to arrive in Orlando in early July. Scrimmages will commence on July 22, with the regular season resuming on July 30.