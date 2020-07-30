LeBron James has a new nickname for Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers star big man is currently battling an eye injury. Davis expects to be able to play this evening, but he showed up at practice with a new look.

“That’s the plan,” Davis said following Wednesday’s practice. “I’ll get evaluated again tonight by one of the doctors here and kind of get an update from them.

“That’s the plan, for me to play.”

Looking like a Young Cap 🥽 pic.twitter.com/9xYRbKcgmz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 29, 2020

LeBron James has a new nickname for his superstar teammate.

“Anthony Jabbar-Davis,” he wrote.

LeBron's got a new nickname for AD 🥽 pic.twitter.com/BdgaHwAj22 — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2020

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is a fan of the look, too.

“He looked better than anybody that’s ever worn them,” Vogel said on Wednesday. “It’s a style thing. We have a good-looking superstar that looks great in glasses or goggles or whatever you want to call those things. It was great to have him back out there. Obviously it’s still going to be dependent on his evaluation tonight, how he feels overnight, and we’ll see how the eyes feel tomorrow.”

The Lakers are set to begin the NBA re-start on Thursday evening. They’re scheduled to tip off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on TNT.