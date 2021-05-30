LeBron James Had NSFW Message For Jae Crowder

The ongoing feud between LeBron James and Jae Crowder added another chapter on Sunday in the fourth quarter of the Phoenix Suns‘ Game 4 win in LA.

Late in the final period, James drove to the hoop on Crowder, who grabbed the Lakers’ superstar around the shoulders on his way up. The foul was called, but was not ruled to be flagrant.

After the play, LeBron could be seen telling Crowder to “get the f— off me” before pleading his case with the ref that the foul warranted more than just two shots.

"Get the f–k off me.” LeBron wasn’t feeling this tough foul by Crowder 👀 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/TMLw69YHyA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2021

These guys have had beef for a while, with a memorable dustup in last year’s NBA Finals. They will meet at least twice more in this postseason.

Led by Chris Paul’s 18 points and nine assists and a double-double (14 points, 17 rebounds) from big man Deandre Ayton, the Suns registered a 100-92 win at Staples Center this afternoon, knotting the Western Conference first round series at two games apiece.

Depending on the status of LA big man Anthony Davis, who left the game early due to injury, Phoenix might have the advantage the rest of the way. We’ll see what Davis’ status is when the Lakers provide an update.