LeBron James On Celtics Fans: They're Racist As F--k

For over a decade, there has been an unspoken rivalry between LeBron James and the Boston Celtics. That rivalry might get taken to the next level after hearing what the four-time NBA champion had to say about their fan base.

During an episode of The Shop, James revealed that he hates playing in Boston because he believes Celtics fans are racist.

“Cause they are racist as f--k,” James said when asked what he hates about Boston fans.

Here's where James made that claim during The Shop:

James continued: "They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, f--k I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f--k they want to say."

NBA fans are a bit shocked James would be so blunt about his feelings towards Celtics fans. However, they're not surprised by this accusation.

The Celtics may have had success against James early in his career, but Eastern Conference Finals wins in 2012 and 2018 give "The King" bragging rights at the moment.