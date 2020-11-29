LeBron James Paying Special Attention To 1 NFL Player Today

LeBron James is going to be enjoying this NFL Sunday with the rest of us, but he’s got his eye on a particular player on an NFL team he doesn’t he root for.

Taking to Twitter this morning, LeBron gave a shoutout to New York Giants defensive end Niko Lalos, who is making his NFL debut after being elevated to the active roster. LeBron and Lalos share a common bond: Their high school alma mater.

Both LeBron and Lalos attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Only a handful of NFL players have played for the Fighting Irish, most notably Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell.

“Good luck out there Niko!” LeBron wrote. “#Irish Pride”

But Niko Lalos had a tougher road to the NFL than Campbell did. He was raised in a single-parent household and barely knew his father for most of his life.

But he persevered through a challenging childhood and went on to attend the Ivy League’s Dartmouth University – not exactly known for being an NFL factory.

According to the New York Post, Lalos went undrafted at a time where his mother was battling cancer.

It’s a story that just about anyone can get behind, whether you’re a fan of the New York Giants or not.

LeBron James certainly feels a kinship with the young man and is rooting for him. And we are too.

Good luck, Niko!