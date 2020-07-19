Lakers Fans Are Loving The Latest Photo Of LeBron James

LeBron James is playing in his 17th year, but he certainly doesn’t look like an aging veteran.

LeBron and the Lakers are in Orlando gearing up for the resumption of the 2019-20 season. Prior to the season’s postponement, Los Angeles was cruising to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. As long as the Lakers win a few games in Orlando when the season resumes, they should secure the top seed in the west.

Despite playing in his 17th year, LeBron is having one of his most productive seasons of his career. The NBA superstar was averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest before the NBA season was suspended. After a multi-month break, LeBron is once again well-rested and ready to compete at the highest level.

LeBron didn’t just rest during the NBA season’s postponement, though. No. 23 has clearly been working out. Lakers fans are loving the latest photo of The King from the Orlando bubble, as seen below.

Year 17 pic.twitter.com/B8qXSrC4BE — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 18, 2020

A healthy LeBron James is a scary sight for the rest of the NBA. The Lakers are the clear favorite to win the NBA Finals with LeBron leading the way.

The L.A. Clippers remain the Lakers’ toughest opposition on the path to the NBA Finals, though. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George make up one of the best duos in the NBA.

But LeBron and the Lakers still appear best equipped for an NBA Finals run. Los Angeles resumes its 2019-20 season on July 30 against the Clippers.

[Los Angeles Lakers]