LeBron James Posts Message Ahead Of Opening Night

Believe it or not, the NBA is back! LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers begin their quest for back-to-back championships Tuesday night.

Adam Silver and the NBA are spoiling basketball fans for season-opening night. Tonight we’ll get an exciting double-header kicked off by the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets going at it at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

That will be followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers battling it out at Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET, also broadcast on TNT. Basketball fans will get a first look at an improved Lakers team hoping to repeat as champions. The Clippers would love to spoil the night, though.

LeBron and his teammates will receive their championship rings Tuesday night with the Clippers sitting close by. No. 23 can’t wait for his ring and to get back to work.

“WOW!!! Ring Night man!! It just hit me,” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “Man o Man!!! Hate my family, friends and fans won’t be there to witness it though! Nevertheless I can’t believe I’m RINGING it up again!”

The scary thing is LeBron James isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The Lakers are championship favorites heading into the fast-approaching 2020-21 season.

Not only did the Lakers win last season’s championship, they then went out and improved the roster.

Rob Pelinka worked his magic and added key players like Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and a few others. Those same key players will no doubt look to impress against a loaded Clippers team Tuesday night.

The Lakers take on the Clippers this evening at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.