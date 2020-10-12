LeBron James Posts Simple Message After His 4th NBA Title

LeBron James won his fourth NBA championship Sunday night following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 4-2 NBA Finals series win over the Miami Heat. He posted a simple message via Instagram Monday morning.

LeBron’s NBA Finals record was the only stain on his seemingly perfect resume entering the 2019-20 season. The King was 3-6 in the NBA Finals before Sunday night. But LeBron improved his NBA Finals reputation in a hurry.

Few, if any, NBA players and analysts picked the Lakers to win the championship this season. But LeBron defied his age, playing like his younger self alongside Anthony Davis and the Lakers’ supporting cast, beating the Miami Heat in six games.

LeBron continues to amaze at his age. His latest improbable act was the Lakers’ NBA Championship win Sunday night. The King posted an awesome message on Instagram Monday morning following the Lakers’ Sunday night victory. Take a look below.

The scary thing is LeBron James isn’t done just yet. The Lakers appear well-equipped to rattle off another championship or two in the next few years. Though, a few challengers are awaiting their moment.

The Golden State Warriors will return Steph Curry and Klay Thompson next season. If they can add a prominent big man, they should have enough to challenge the Lakers. The Bucks, Clippers, Heat and Nets will be other championship contenders to watch next season.

For now, LeBron will continue to celebrate his fourth NBA championship alongside his Lakers teammates.