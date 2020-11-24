LeBron James Praises Netflix For Dave Chappelle News

Earlier this week, Netflix made the surprising decision to take down Dave Chappelle’s wildly popular sketch comedy show “Chappelle’s Show.”

The comedian revealed the news in a lengthy Instagram video called “Unforgiven.” The video showed footage from a recent stand-up routine his did where he also revealed he “never got paid” from Viacom for his work.

Following the decision from Netflix, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James praised the company for taking down the show.

“Major [shoutout] and Salute to Netflix for looking out and being loyal to my dear friend/brother Dave Chappelle!! Means a lot,” he said on Twitter.

Major S/O and Salute to @netflix for looking out and being loyal to my dear friend/brother @DaveChappelle!! Means a lot 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 24, 2020

Chappelle admitted he signed a contract with Viacom that meant he wouldn’t get paid for the show. However, it obviously still pained him to see the show continue in its popularity without receiving compensation for his work.

“They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” Chappelle said via Variety. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right?”

“That’s why I like working for Netflix,” he continued. “I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious. How could they not– how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”

Netflix is also home to many of Chappelle’s stand-up shows as well.