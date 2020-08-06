LeBron James Has Blunt Response To President Trump’s Comments

LeBron James had a blunt response to President Trump’s comments on NBA players kneeling for the national anthem.

The majority of the NBA kneeled for the national anthem when the league returned to action at the end of July. Most players, coaches and referees kneeled for the Star Spangled Banner from inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

President Trump was not a fan of this move.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” Trump said during a recent appearance on Fox News. “We worked with the NBA, we worked with them very hard trying to get them open. I was pushing to get them open, and then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. It’s not acceptable to me.”

LeBron James responded to President Trump’s comments on Wednesday night.

“The game will go on without his eyes on it. I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball – we could care less,” LeBron said.

LeBron speaks on President Trump’s comments about players kneeling during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/SHIYHVh5TJ — ESPN (@espn) August 6, 2020

LeBron isn’t the only notable NBA figure to respond to President Trump.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had a similar comment.

“Well we lost one guy. So what. I don’t even care. We know justice is on our side. And this [vote] hat I am wearing is what our president is trying to get us to not do which is just as disgraceful,” Rivers said today.

While President Trump might be passing on the NBA, it’s clear that the league doesn’t seem to care.