LeBron Had A 1-Word Reaction To Jared Dudley Re-Signing

Jared Dudley wasn’t the biggest on-court contributor to the Los Angeles Lakers title run this past season. The veteran does have the respect of LeBron James and his teammates.

On Monday night, Dudley agreed to return to the Lakers on a one-year deal. He’ll be on the veteran minimum, making $2.6 million, per ESPN.

The defending NBA Champions have had a very good offseason. The team held on to guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had a huge playoff run, and added center Marc Gasol, guard Dennis Schröder, and forwards Wesley Matthews and Montrezl Harrell. The team looks deeper on paper than it did just a few months ago when it won the championship.

LeBron James is excited to have Dudley back. In response to Dudley’s announcement of the move, James had one word for his veteran teammate: “YESSIR!”

In 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Jared Dudley averaged 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He appeared in nine playoff games in the Orlando bubble.

“Apart from bringing a career 3-point percentage of 39.3% and 42 games of postseason experience to the mix, Dudley became an important part of the Lakers’ team culture last season by organizing dinners and gatherings on the road and serving as a mentor to Kyle Kuzma,” ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin said of the signing.

[LeBron James]