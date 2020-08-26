LeBron’s Reaction To Milwaukee’s Game 5 Boycott Is Going Viral

LeBron James has weighed in on the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott Game 5 of the team’s Eastern Conference Playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

Milwaukee’s players chose to sit out following the shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. Blake was shot in the back by police officers while trying to enter his car after reportedly breaking up a fight.

LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers are supposed to play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, but it doesn’t seem like that game will be happening either. Based off LeBron’s reaction to the Bucks’ news at least, another boycott seems likely.

“F–K THIS MAN!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” James wrote on Twitter.

We’ve seen players protest or make public statements before but this is all pretty unprecedented. Teams are opting not to play in the middle of a postseason series as a means of taking a stand.

This has been an interesting day in the NBA. It will probably prove to be an interesting night as well.

