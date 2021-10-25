LeBron Reacts To Playing Against Son’s Ex-High School Teammate

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got their first win of the season on Sunday evening over the Memphis Grizzlies. The victory helped steady the ship for the 2020 NBA champs after they dropped their first two games and showed some early signs of unrest.

There’s been plenty of commotion about the age of this new look Lakers team this season. LeBron is 36 and in his 19th year in the league, while other stars of the past like Carmelo Anthony (37), Dwight Howard (35) and Rajon Rondo (35) fill valuable roster spots.

So far the age of the Lakers hasn’t been an issue, but they did get a stark reminder of their elderliness on Monday.

As Los Angeles took on Memphis, Grizzlies rookie Ziaire Williams came off the bench and checked into the game. At that point Williams was on the floor playing against James and the Lakers, after just playing with LeBron’s son, Bronny, less than two years ago in high school.

Needless to say, James found the experience of playing against one of his son’s high school teammates particularly jarring. He explained his reaction to seeing Williams on the court with him Sunday.

“I looked at Ziaire a couple of times, and I was just shaking my head inside…” James said in his postgame press conference, per Spectrum SportsNet. “It’s a weird dynamic for myself to see something like that but, happy for the kid obviously but I definitely had a moment for sure.”

— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 25, 2021

Williams became just the latest young, talented player to join the Grizzlies. After playing with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon High School, the 6-foot-8 wing spent a year at Stanford before Memphis selected him 10th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

James may have gotten the better of the youngster on Sunday night, but he’ll need to face may of the league’s other young stars before the season is out. Age has never been and issue for the four-time champ and four-time MVP, but this year could finally be the one where Father Time starts to catch up.