LeBron James Reacts To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury News

LeBron James has taken to social media to react to the Breonna Taylor grand jury case news that came out on Wednesday.

A grand jury in Louisville indicted one police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments on Wednesday. However, there were no officers charged for their roles in the death of Taylor.

Officer Brett Hankison was the one charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the police raid that resulted in Taylor’s death on March 13.

Athletes across sports have taken to social media to express their frustration with the news. NBA players have been extremely outspoken inside the bubble, often commenting on the Breonna Taylor case during interviews.

LeBron reacted on Twitter to the news.

“I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send my love to Breonna mother, family and friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!!”

friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!! 😔😔🥺🥺😢😢😢😭😭😭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

LeBron added: “The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond!”

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

LeBron and the Lakers are one of four teams still inside of the bubble. Los Angeles is set to play Denver in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on TNT.