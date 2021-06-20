LeBron James Reacts To NBA Executive Of The Year News

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones, one of LeBron James‘ close friends and former teammates, had a huge day on Sunday.

Jones’ team beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The win came just after the 40-year-old was named the NBA Executive of the Year.

After the award was announced, James shouted Jones out on Twitter. The two played together in Miami and Cleveland, winning three championships.

“YELLING CONGRATS to my brother James “CHAMP” Jones on Executive of the Year!!” James wrote.

YELLING CONGRATS to my brother James “CHAMP” Jones on Executive of the Year!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2021

Without a doubt, Jones, who has been the GM in Phoenix the last three seasons, is deserving of his honor. His trade for veteran point guard Chris Paul was arguably the most brilliant move in the NBA last offseason.

Paul provided strong leadership and MVP-caliber play all season, helping to lead the Suns to a 51-21 record and the No. 2 seed in the West. Even with the future Hall of Famer out of the lineup today due to COVID-19 protocols, Phoenix didn’t miss a beat thanks to Devin Booker’s triple-double and a strong performance from center Deandre Ayton.

The Suns need only three more wins to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993. We’ll see if Jones can add any more hardware to the trophy case.