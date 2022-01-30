LeBron James Reacts To Epic AFC Championship Game

LeBron James may be from Akron and a fan of Cleveland sports teams (plus the Dallas Cowboys), but he showed some love to Joe Burrow following the Bengals’ AFC Championship Game win.

Burrow just led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years. He threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals took down the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has reinvigorated a moribund franchise in just two seasons. LeBron knows a thing or two about resurrecting Ohio sports franchises, and he paid some respect to Burrow on Twitter after the game.

King James even tossed a crown emoji Burrow’s way.

It is hard to overstate the impact Burrow has had on the Bengals, but the Cincinnati defense also deserves a ton of credit. They held the Chiefs to three points over the final two-and-a-half quarters plus one drive of overtime.

Kansas City also deserves some blame in its own demise. The Chiefs’ inability to get points on the final drive of the first half, plus the way they mangled their goal line sequence at the end of regulation proved to be fatal mistakes.

They are going to haunt the team for a long time.